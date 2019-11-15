McCaw and Carter heads list of nine All Blacks in Welsh world rugby Team of the Decade.

Superstars Richie McCaw and Dan Carter head a list of nine All Blacks in a Welsh website’s world rugby Team of the Decade.

According to Stuff.co, such selections often reflect a regional bias, but the All Blacks dominated the Wales Online rugby correspondent Andy Howell’s XV.

McCaw and Carter were joined by wings Ben Smith and Julian Savea, midfielder Ma’a Nonu, No 8 Kieran Read, lock Brodie Retallick and front-rowers Dane Coles and Owen Franks.

Of McCaw’s selection, Howell wrote that there were other standout openside flankers in the 2010s, but “unfortunately for them, they have been eclipsed by one of the greatest rugby players in history. A world record 148 caps for the All Blacks says everything about McCaw.”

Howell said Carter, a three-time world player of the year, “didn’t have a single flaw in his armoury”, was “head and shoulders above any other outside-half” and was “the easiest pick in this team”.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]