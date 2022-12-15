McCaig breaks 16-year-record

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Hansel McCaig has broken a 16-year-old national 100 meters swimming freestyle record set by Carl Probert.

McCaig is amongst some Fiji swimmers competing at the World FINA Championships in Australia.

The 19-year-old swam a time of 49.73 seconds beating Probert’s time of 50.18 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says all the swimmers are doing well and achieving personal bests.

15-year-old Kelera Mudunasoko finished in 1 minute 13.86 seconds taking 1.50 seconds off her time.

He says it’s wonderful to see records broken as it’s also a measure of the swimmer’s performance.

Epeli Rabua also swam a personal best in the 50-meter butterfly in a time of 25.60 seconds.