MBHS swimmers scoop winning prize

Marist Brothers High School came out as victors at the National Schools’ Swimming Competition with 25 gold, 14 silver and 8 bronze medals.

The flagstaff-based school edged Swami Vivekananda College, Nadi, Fiji which had 22 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals with an overall total of 80 medals

International School Suva secured third place winning 11 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medal bringing their tally to 17 medals.

Nadi Airport School was announced the overall lower division winner after they bagged 17 gold, 20 silver and 11 bronze medals bringing the total to 48 medals.

Seven records were broken in the two day event.

Records:

1. Matelita Naisara clocked 2:54.45 in the Female 13-14 200 Back beating Geradyne Lanyon’s 3year record of 3:09.29.

2. Thaddeus Kwong broke Temafa Yalimaiwai’s 8year record of 34.20 in the Male 12-12 50 Back with a time of 33.44.

3. Reuben Taylor clocked 2:26.02 in the Male 13-14 200 Free to beat David Young’s record of 2:26.19 which was set in 2018, and

4. Kelera Mudunasoko who set a new record of 1:17.70 in the Female 14-14 100 Breast beating Moana Wind’s record of 1:19.08 which was set in 2016.

5. Theola Kwong clocked 1:22.42 in the Female 14-14 100 Back beating Anarosa Lavekau’s 7year record time of 1:22.53.

6. Thaddeus Kwong broke Hansel McCaig’s 2016 record of 1:18.32 in the Male 12-12 100 Back with a time of 1:15.46, and

7. Kelera Mudunasoko who again set a new record of 2:51.66 in the Female 13-14 200 Breast beating Moana Wind’s record of 2:55.45 which was set in 2016.