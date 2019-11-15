Mazey stresses importance of allocating sports funding towards health

Fiji National Sports Commission chair Peter Mazey has stressed that funding allocated for sports can be directed towards looking after the health of the country.

Given the current COVID-19 situation, Mazey says the Sports Commission and the Government’s priority lies on the country’s economy and health.

The Commission chair says sports can actually help contribute to the country’s economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every time we send a team overseas, that’s actually our foreign reserves we are using and I think we really have to acknowledge, the country needs the money more than the individuals. So again we have to look at the economy and the health of the nation.”

Mazey adds it is important to think about the economy and people’s health before spending a lot of money on sporting teams travelling overseas.