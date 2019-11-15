Mazey expects less allocation for sports in national budget

There’s been a realization among sports organizations that they would get less funding in the next financial.

This is the sentiment of Fiji Sports Commission Chairperson Peter Mazey.

Mazey says now sports have to relook at the way they do things under the restrictions that are in place globally and not just in Fiji.

He adds the commission had discussions with sporting bodies regarding their allocations for the next financial year.

Mazey says the sports organizations understands the economic crisis due to COVID-19.

“There is a realization that we do not expect there to any increases in allocation this year in fact we would expect a decrease you know it’s very important to get the country up and running again, the economy and also to provide funding for health and everything we need”.

The government is expected to announce the national budget in July.

Meanwhile, the big sporting event for next year includes the Olympic Games, Women’s Rugby World Cup and Rugby League World Cup.