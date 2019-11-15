Home

Mazey awaits Fiji Football regarding Serritslev's package

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 3, 2020 6:08 am

The Fiji National Sports Commission has given their assurance that Fiji Football National Coach, Flemming Serritslev’s salary is covered under the current financial year.

The Danish national who signed with Fiji FA earlier this year is contracted for the next three years.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they are still deciding with Fiji FA regarding Serritslev’s package.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do have funding for him whether it is to the extent of his contract, whether Fiji Football have signed with him, that I am still not sure of. So I am just waiting for Fiji Football on what their arrangements are.”

Serritslev replaces Christophe Gamel who resigned in August last year.

 

 

