Maya welcomed in Rugby League after being banned from Union

Fiji National Rugby League interim chief executive Don Natabe says they have welcomed back 19-year-old Keresi Maya into rugby league.

Maya is a registered rugby league player under the Nabua Broncos and has returned to the club after being handed a six year suspension from the Fiji Rugby Union.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Natabe says all proper FNRL procedures will be taken before Maya will be given the green-light to play.

“There is a rehabilitative process and for all offenders in the rugby league competition will go through rehabilitative measures before they can re-enter the field and the same will be applied in Keresi’s case when he returns. He is a son of rugby league and we do understand that he has a bright future in front of him. As far as rugby league is concerned, it is a sport about our participants most importantly our players.”

Natabe says the FNRL will continue to work with the Nabua Broncos club in covering all the bases required to get Maya back on track.

“If the clubs care about their players, then we will take that into consideration. There are a lot of factors that will make up the decision regarding Keresi’s return to play. We have to understand he is 19 to 20 years old and he has a long future ahead of him and he might as well be the next Fiji Bati come the 2025 World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says they will respect whatever decision is made by the FNRL regarding Maya’s return to rugby league.

Maya was handed a six year suspension after punching referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the Under-19 Naitasiri and Tailevu match on August 29th at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.



Maya punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi [2nd from right] during the Under-19 match