Mau takes on Touch Rugby challenge

Touch Federation Fiji President Tevita Mau has voiced his confidence on leading the federation on for the next four years.

Mau has a few plans in place to carry on the success of the federation.

“First and foremost I want to take time to acknowledge the outgoing executives of Fiji Touch led by Mr Josua Satavu and they had left a good foundation for us to continue from”.

The sport has made progress under the leadership of outgoing committee president Mr Josua Satavu in hosting international meets and participating at the recent 2019 Samoa Pacific Games.

Fiji managed to settle for third place at the 2019 Samoa Pacific Games in the men’s and women’s category.

Mau says he wants to help grow the sport in Fiji through players and its officials.

“As far as going forward, there are a few areas that we want to focus going forward and also will have to be ahead of developments, developing in terms of our players, in terms of our officials and referees and the managers and ultimately in the next four years we want to be the number one touch nation in the Pacific”.

Mau will be leading the federation with the help of the two vice presidents Alanieta Fatiaki and Rosi Bavon, Treasurer Tevita Lomalagi, Secretary Virginia Elo and Assistant Secretary Ro Digilacere Qumivutia.