Rugby

Masirewa to debut for Japan

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 6:55 am

Fiji born Semisi Masirewa will make his debut for Japan today against Ireland in Dublin.

Masirewa who moved to New Zealand in 2010 after receiving a scholarship to Whanganui High School has been named to start on the wing.

The former Western Force and Waikato winger will join another player with links to Fiji Michael Leitch who is also the captain in the starting side.

Masirewa played 11 times for Waikato in 2013, scoring five tries before being loaned to the Manawatū Turbos for 2014-2015 where he appeared 12 times for the province as well as playing sevens.

Japan have made a few changes to the team that played the British and Irish Lions for the first time ever.

The two teams will clash at 12am tomorrow.

