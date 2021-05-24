Masi part of Cowboys pre-season win

Fiji’s Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi made his big break yesterday featuring for the Cowboys in its pre-season trial match against the Rabbitohs.

Cowboys managed to secure a 24-12 win with a young-packed side.

From fullback Tomas Chester and Fijian winger Laitia Moceidreke to hard-running back-rower Riley Price, the Cowboys’ new breed packed too many punches for a Souths side missing most of its big guns.

The Cowboys got the scoring underway through Jake Bourke in just the fourth minute before Zane Bijorac hit back for the Rabbitohs just before quarter-time.

A clever grubber out of dummy half by Jayden Hodges then laid on a try for Jordan Lipp as the Cowboys skipped out to a 12-6 lead.

Last year’s grand finalists were next to strike when Jacob Gagai went to the left side and found Bijorac who delivered a perfectly timed pass to Jack Campagnolo to score.

Campagnolo is coming off a stellar 2021 in the Intrust Super Cup with Wynnum Manly Seagulls when he was voted five-eighth of the year.

It took the Cowboys just eight minutes to regain the lead when Andre Niko crossed in the corner after some great lead-up by Tomas Chester, who spun his way through several defenders.

The Rabbitohs lost Tallis Duncan to the sin bin in the 63rd minute and he had barely made his way to the sideline before the Cowboys took advantage of the overlap with Daejarn Asi putting 19-year-old Zac Laybutt over to make it 24-12.