Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Masi part of Cowboys pre-season win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 8:00 am

Fiji’s Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi made his big break yesterday featuring for the Cowboys in its pre-season trial match against the Rabbitohs.
Cowboys managed to secure a 24-12 win with a young-packed side.

From fullback Tomas Chester and Fijian winger Laitia Moceidreke to hard-running back-rower Riley Price, the Cowboys’ new breed packed too many punches for a Souths side missing most of its big guns.

The Cowboys got the scoring underway through Jake Bourke in just the fourth minute before Zane Bijorac hit back for the Rabbitohs just before quarter-time.

Article continues after advertisement

A clever grubber out of dummy half by Jayden Hodges then laid on a try for Jordan Lipp as the Cowboys skipped out to a 12-6 lead.

Last year’s grand finalists were next to strike when Jacob Gagai went to the left side and found Bijorac who delivered a perfectly timed pass to Jack Campagnolo to score.

Campagnolo is coming off a stellar 2021 in the Intrust Super Cup with Wynnum Manly Seagulls when he was voted five-eighth of the year.

It took the Cowboys just eight minutes to regain the lead when Andre Niko crossed in the corner after some great lead-up by Tomas Chester, who spun his way through several defenders.

The Rabbitohs lost Tallis Duncan to the sin bin in the 63rd minute and he had barely made his way to the sideline before the Cowboys took advantage of the overlap with Daejarn Asi putting 19-year-old Zac Laybutt over to make it 24-12.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.