Masi leads defenders beaten stats

Iosefo Masi

Four Fijians are in the top eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific stats for defenders beaten after 13 rounds.

The top two are occupied by Swire Shipping Fijian Drua stars Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada.

Masi leads the pack with 62 defenders beaten followed by Ravutaumada with 53.

Highlanders winger Timoci Tavatavanawai is fourth on 50 just one behind Blues speedster Mark Telea who is third.

Sevu Reece is tied in 6th with Lotu Anisi from Moana Pasifika, the pair have beaten 39 defenders.

Other players in the top 8 are Blues winger Caleb Clarke and Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Drua takes on Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday in Dunedin.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.