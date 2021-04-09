Rugby League
Marschke free to play for Roosters this weekend
April 14, 2021 6:13 am
[Source: NRL.com]
Roosters hooker Ben Marschke is free to play against Melbourne this week after successfully challenging a grade one crusher tackle charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night
Marschke was risking a two-match ban if he was going to be found guilty at the judiciary.
However, Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown will miss the round six clash with Canberra after taking an early guilty plea on a crusher tackle offence in Parramatta’s loss to the Dragons on Sunday night.
The match review committee issued a grade charge over a 17th-minute tackle on Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono.
Eels fullback Clint Gutherson was handed a grade-one careless high tackle charge and was fined $1150.
Four other players have accepted fines for various offences.
Melbourne’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona ($1600) and Bulldogs counterpart Ofahiki Ogden ($1150) were fined for contrary conduct following an incident late in the first half of their clash at Stadium Australia.
Panthers star Stephen Crichton has been docked $1350 over a grade-one contrary conduct charge for his role in a melee during Penrith’s win over Canberra on Friday night.
Broncos forward Alex Glenn ($1700 for dangerous contact) was the other player fined.
