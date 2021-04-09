Home

Rugby League

Marschke free to play for Roosters this weekend

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 14, 2021 6:13 am
[Source: NRL.com]

Roosters hooker Ben Marschke is free to play against Melbourne this week after successfully challenging a grade one crusher tackle charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night

Marschke was risking a two-match ban if he was going to be found guilty at the judiciary.

However, Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown will miss the round six clash with Canberra after taking an early guilty plea on a crusher tackle offence in Parramatta’s loss to the Dragons on Sunday night.

The match review committee issued a grade charge over a 17th-minute tackle on Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson was handed a grade-one careless high tackle charge and was fined $1150.

Four other players have accepted fines for various offences.

Melbourne’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona ($1600) and Bulldogs counterpart Ofahiki Ogden ($1150) were fined for contrary conduct following an incident late in the first half of their clash at Stadium Australia.

Panthers star Stephen Crichton has been docked $1350 over a grade-one contrary conduct charge for his role in a melee during Penrith’s win over Canberra on Friday night.

Broncos forward Alex Glenn ($1700 for dangerous contact) was the other player fined.

[Source: NRL.com]

