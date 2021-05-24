Maritime teams not part of sporting competitions

Teams from Maritime islands will not be participating in any sporting competition held outside of their zone.

This is the directive from the Fiji National Sports Commission whereby all sports will enter the ‘Amber’ level.

This means sporting events have been given the green light to go ahead but with no spectators and be held behind closed doors.

All sporting federations have received a letter outlining this along with the new return-to-play protocols.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says this will be temporary as they plan to move back to level C.