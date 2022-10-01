Marist blazes its way to Deans final

It will be a Suva school final in the Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 after Marist Brothers High School defeated Ba Pro 17 – 13.

It was a scoreless second half as neither team managed to score.

Iowani Qalovi opened the scoring off a driving maul for Marist Brothers High School.

Ba Pro hit back with a penalty to Watisoni Druma seeing the scores at 7-3.

Brandon Shawn of Marist successfully delivered a penalty to take the score to 10-3.

Ba Pro did not lose their focus and recovered with a score from Falu Filiaki which was successfully converted by Jone Navatuilagi.

It was a physical match between the two schools, but Marist proved to be the stronger team when they scored another try through Manu Buinimasi to settle the score at 17 -13.

Marist team manager Peniani Kuboutawa says its been a long 44-year drought and they will take it one step at a time.

“Its going to be one step at a time, training as usual, we’ll start again on Monday and the coach’s will regroup and see some of the mistakes that we have done”

Marist will now face Suva Grammar School in the Vodafone U18 final in Lautoka next week.