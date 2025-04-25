Marist, MGM keep their edge at Coca-Cola Games

With Day 2 of the Coca-Cola Games Championship coming to an end, Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School maintain their lead.

In the boys’ division, Marist Brothers’ High School sits at the top spot with a total of 17 medals, comprising 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze.

Suva Grammar School is in second position with 11 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

Ratu Kadavulevu School claims third position with 6 medals, consisting of 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.

Turning to the girls’ division, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School leads with a total of 14 medals, earning 8 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze.

Adi Cakobau School is in the second position with 10 medals, which include 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

Suva Grammar School in the third position for the girls, with 9 medals, made up of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze.

