Marist dominate Fiji Secondary School cricket

Marist Brothers High School stamped their mark in the Fiji Secondary School cricket competition this morning.

Marist Brothers fielded two teams, both recording wins.

Marist Red defeated Ratu Sukuna Memorial School by 47 to 44 points while Marist Blue edged John Wesley College by 31 points to 30.

The Fiji Secondary school cricket continues at the Suva Grammar School ground with RKS taking on Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and William Cross College to take on Nasinu Secondary School.