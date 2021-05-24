Marist club assists affected players

Former Flying Fijians fly-half Joseph Narruhn led a team from Marist Rugby Club this week in distributing ration packs and personal branded MRC masks to players affected by COVID-19.

Narruhn was accompanied by club officials and Marist Old boys, and they went as far as Nabukavesi, Wainadoi to Nausori reaching out to 30 affected players.

Marist Rugby Club President, Lawrence Tikaram, says this it was part of the clubs assistance program for affected rugby players who have lost their jobs.

Tikaram says in all adversity, unity is the key at MRC and their platforms of support engagement for players is crucial off the field in times like this.

He adds it’s not something new for the Marist Rugby Club reaching out to people in need similar to their donation of $2500 plus sporting equipment to the MOBA cyclone Yasa trust relief last year for affected

Marist Old Boys in Nadivakarua, Kubulau in Bua.

[Source: Marist Rugby]