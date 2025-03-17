Marist 7s and FBC seal deal

The beauty about the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is the different grassroots rugby stories, struggles and even journeys of some teams to make it to the biggest tournament in the country.

95 teams will feature in the three days meet and Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram says some of their stories need to be told, and this is where media organisations like the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation come in.

Tikaram made these comments after signing a deal with FBC to air the Marist 7s live and exclusive on pay per view for $69FJD for three days.

He also shared a story about a team that paid their registration fees well in advance but they didn’t have their jerseys.

” I said send me your team photo they said we don’t have a uniform I said what you wearing right now, and they me a photo of the team at the teitei weeding, that’s grassroots rugby, that’s the beauty about the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s its capturing moments like this to share the story, share the journey, share the triumph, they come in and they’re ready and we welcome them with big arms.”

A grandstand ticket for three days is only $22.

There are 11 men’s pools and two super pools at the Marist 7s.

The Youth and Women’s competitions will kick off on Thursday while the Men’s start on Friday.

