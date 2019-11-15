Mar confident funding will come through for Team Fiji

Funding will not be an issue for Team Fiji ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the Pacific Mini Games.

Both events will be held next year with the Mini Games to be staged either before or after the Olympics.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says they are aware that funding for the COVID-19 pandemic and rehabilitation post TC Harold will be priority.

But she remains optimistic that funding will come through for the Mini Games and Olympics as they are also planning fundraising activities.

“The heavy reliance on the corporate community as well as the people of Fiji when it comes to fundraising. With everyone suffering now, we’re going to have to be quite strategic with the types of fundraising we do.”

Mar says they are also looking forward to subsidies provided by the International Olympic Committee to assist the athletes in preparation.