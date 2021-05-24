Maqala turns down Bayonne contract

National Olympic 7s Gold Medalist Isireli Maqala has turned down a contract to play for French club Bayonne.

Speaking to the media following his clearance from quarantine in Labasa yesterday, Maqala says before he was offered the contract, he had plans to be part of the 7s team to the World Cup next year.

Maqala was reported to have signed for Bayonne prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

He says he has been drafted to the Fijian Drua side by Fiji Rugby Union, to prepare for next year’s 7s World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The youngster was approached by the French club after he was introduced to the world at the Oceania 7s in Australia in June.

Fiji born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou also plays for Bayonne