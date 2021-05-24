Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Maqala turns down Bayonne contract

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 6:18 am
Sireli Maqala

National Olympic 7s Gold Medalist Isireli Maqala has turned down a contract to play for French club Bayonne.

Speaking to the media following his clearance from quarantine in Labasa yesterday, Maqala says before he was offered the contract, he had plans to be part of the 7s team to the World Cup next year.

Maqala was reported to have signed for Bayonne prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he has been drafted to the Fijian Drua side by Fiji Rugby Union, to prepare for next year’s 7s World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The youngster was approached by the French club after he was introduced to the world at the Oceania 7s in Australia in June.

Fiji born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou also plays for Bayonne

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.