Maqala sends Bayonne to Top 14

[Source: Facebook]

Fiji Olympian Sireli Maqala scored a double for Bayonne to help the side secure a spot back in the Top 14 next season, one year after leaving.

The Bayonnais rolled over a 49-20 victory against Mont-de-Marsan in the France Pro D2 final this morning.

Maqala was instrumental in the final with his second try sending Bayonne into the Top 14.

Bayonne started its final well, scoring a try in the first minutes of play.

The Mons, themselves, seemed in the tough from the start of the game, far from their standards.