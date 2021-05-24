Maqala reminds me of Kolinisau: Baber

Fiji 7s squad member Sireli Maqala was an unknown in the local 7s scene a year ago but now he’s one of the 20 players that may make the final 13 for the Olympic Games.

Maqala was first spotted by national coach Gareth Baber while playing for Dominion Brothers under-20.

Baber says he clearly remembers that first impression of the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student.

Article continues after advertisement

“I could see an individual, in some respect reminded me a lot of Osea Kolinisau even looks a little bit him as well but playing in that rover position physical, great skill level and it was really the way I could see him leading that group of players around him and that teaches you a lot about individuals, sort of things Sadrugu has got”.

The Bureiwai villager from Ra featured for Fiji Shadow at the Marist 7s and the tournament really brought out the best from the youngster who scored two tries for RKS in the Deans final in 2018.

Many don’t realize that the 21-year-old broke his right arm and left leg in the last two years.

Baber says Maqala, Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi may be young but they show maturity in the way they go about their lives.

The national coach adds there are little elements of people’s games you look at, be it physicality, work ethic, leadership or resilience and that’s what moves coaches to make decisions about players including the three.

“Those three now are sort of on the cusp of pushing themselves forward into potentially selection for the Olympics I’m really excited to see them go, I’ve seen them play against each other you know Fiji vs Fiji and now I need to see them play against international teams”

Fiji will play its first Oceania 7s match against Australia tomorrow at 4pm.