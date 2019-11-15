Manoj Kumar wins for Fiji in Virtual Chess Competition

Chess prodigy Manoj Kumar has once again made a name for himself in sport.

The Candidate Master led the assault against Reading University Chess Society of United Kingdom when he won 1.5 – 0.5 against Captain Mridul Manoj to open the scoreboard for Fiji on Board 1.

Fiji was able to register its second win in an event of almost 100 international teams.

Ganeshbabu Gnanagurusamy and Vice-Captain Lavinya Naidu retaliated by winning against Avinesh Nadan and Tanvi Prasad to add points for Reading University Chess Society of UK.

Fiji won the match 9.5 – 4.5 under 10 minutes plus 5 seconds per move Rapid Time Control in Round 4.

Fiji’s National reps Candidate Master (CM) CM Taione Sikivou stunned a much higher rated FM Kris Chan 0.5 – 1.5 to win on Board 2 while Aarti Sewak held off higher rated FM Patrik Gong 1 – 1 to draw on Board 5.

Fiji’s Olympiad Team is set to face-off with Bhutan’s National Chess Team in Round 1 of the Olympiad at 07:00 PM tonight.

President Hilda Kunau says the pool of National reps have been playing online chess in Rapid format a lot more this month as we prepare for the FIDE Online Olympiad.

Kunau adds he Olympiad is a challenging event with 163 countries participating from this weekend.