Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|
Full Coverage

Sports

Manoj Kumar wins for Fiji in Virtual Chess Competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 27, 2020 11:31 am
Manoj Kumar [right] has won for Fiji in Virtual Chess Competition [Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

Chess prodigy Manoj Kumar has once again made a name for himself in sport.

The Candidate Master led the assault against Reading University Chess Society of United Kingdom when he won 1.5 – 0.5 against Captain Mridul Manoj to open the scoreboard for Fiji on Board 1.

Fiji was able to register its second win in an event of almost 100 international teams.

Article continues after advertisement

Ganeshbabu Gnanagurusamy and Vice-Captain Lavinya Naidu retaliated by winning against Avinesh Nadan and Tanvi Prasad to add points for Reading University Chess Society of UK.

Fiji won the match 9.5 – 4.5 under 10 minutes plus 5 seconds per move Rapid Time Control in Round 4.

Fiji’s National reps Candidate Master (CM) CM Taione Sikivou stunned a much higher rated FM Kris Chan 0.5 – 1.5 to win on Board 2 while Aarti Sewak held off higher rated FM Patrik Gong 1 – 1 to draw on Board 5.

Fiji’s Olympiad Team is set to face-off with Bhutan’s National Chess Team in Round 1 of the Olympiad at 07:00 PM tonight.

President Hilda Kunau says the pool of National reps have been playing online chess in Rapid format a lot more this month as we prepare for the FIDE Online Olympiad.

Kunau adds he Olympiad is a challenging event with 163 countries participating from this weekend.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.