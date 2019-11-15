Manly coach proposes NRL follow NBA percentage system

Manly coach Des Hasler has proposed an NBA-inspired win percentage model as the “fairest” means of deciding this year’s potential finalists in a rescheduled 2020 NRL season.

The NRL’s newly formed innovation committee will meet again tomorrow to consider “all options” around restarting the NRL, with the radical suggestion to reset the competition ladder unlikely to be tabled.

The idea of wiping results from rounds one and two gained traction with a two-conference system in play to keep players isolated and reduce the risk of further COVID-19-related delays.

Splitting the competition into eight-team conferences is still very much on the table, and would result in the NRL following a similar format to America’s biggest sporting leagues.

Hasler believes adopting a similar win percentage measure as the NBA offers a fairer alternative to rugby league’s traditional ladder model.

A win percentage is calculated simply by dividing a team’s victories by the total games played.

[Source: nrl.com]