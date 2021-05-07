Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Fijians urged to observe safety measures|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on the agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|
Full Coverage

Football

Manchester City wins Premier League title

| @BBCWorld
May 12, 2021 9:01 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

Manchester City have come out as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons.

This after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the sixth time the Premier League title was decided at Old Trafford – the most of any venue, and three of which have been for other sides.

It is City’s second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in September 2008, City have won 12 cups and this is the third time they have clinched a league and EFL Cup double.

They are set to lift the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Everton on 23 May.

[Source: BBC Sports]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.