Manchester City wins Premier League title

Manchester City have come out as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons.

This after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years.

It is the sixth time the Premier League title was decided at Old Trafford – the most of any venue, and three of which have been for other sides.

It is City’s second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in September 2008, City have won 12 cups and this is the third time they have clinched a league and EFL Cup double.

They are set to lift the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Everton on 23 May.

[Source: BBC Sports]