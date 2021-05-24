Man City wins to clear top placing

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle United to go three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte put City in control at the break as they blew away the cobwebs from Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

Rodri’s header just past the hour mark added a third for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Substitute Phil Foden made it four late on and there was time for Sterling’s second to round off the scoring.

In other premier league matches, Arsenal took a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season after defeating Leeds United 2-1, Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation places by holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City and West Ham thrashed Norwich 4-0.