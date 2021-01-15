Home

Man City striker tested positive for COVID-19

January 22, 2021 6:20 am

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentine, who has only played a total of 141 minutes across five appearances this season, was already isolating after coming into contact with a positive case.

The 32-year-old tweeted: “I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery.”

Aguero missed the past three matches as he self-isolated and is now set to be out for a longer spell.

 

