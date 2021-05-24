Home

Football

Man City maintains Premier League lead

| @BBCWorld
April 11, 2022 5:30 am

Manchester City retained its one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table as they fought to a draw against Liverpool this morning.

The meeting between the country’s two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.

City flew out of the blocks to take an early lead through Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected strike but Liverpool were quickly on terms when Diogo Jota turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass.

Article continues after advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated a magnificent first 45 minutes but failed to convert a host of chances before Gabriel Jesus stole in behind Alexander-Arnold to restore their lead from Joao Cancelo’s cross nine minutes before the break.

Liverpool had been strangely nervous but came out rejuvenated after the re-start, equalising when Sadio Mane celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring from Mohamed Salah’s perfect pass in the 47th minute.

Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside as both sides pressed for a winner in this superb match, City substitute Riyad Mahrez wasting a chance to win it in the dying seconds as he lifted his finish over the top.

In other Premier League results,  Brentford defeated West Ham 2-0, Leicester beat Crystal Palace 2-1 and Norwich edged Burnley 2-0.

