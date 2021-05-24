Home

Man City fight back in Anfield thriller

| @BBCWorld
October 4, 2021 5:30 am

Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected late equaliser gave Manchester City a fully deserved point after a thrilling match against Liverpool earlier this morning.

Manchester City finished with a 2-all draw against Liverpool.

City dominated the first half but wasted a host of chances and were punished when Sadio Mane was the beneficiary of more Salah brilliance to apply a clinical finish to put Liverpool ahead after 59 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool’s lead lasted just 10 minutes until Phil Foden took a pass from Gabriel Jesus and fired a low, angled finish across Alisson at the Kop end.

Anfield exploded in joy after 76 minutes when Salah slalomed his way beyond a succession of City defenders to power home a stunning finish.

City’s performance merited at least a point and secured it when De Bruyne’s shot took a deflection off Joel Matip to beat Alisson with nine minutes left.

In other matches, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also finished in a 2-all draw, Tottenham beat Aston Villa 2-1, Brentford defeated West Ham 2-1,

