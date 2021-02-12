Man City defeat Tottenham to remain at the top

Manchester City is still on their winning streak after easily defeating Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

The side gave a 3-0 thrashing and remains at the top of the Premier League standing.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice after Rodri had put City ahead from the penalty spot midway through the opening period.

Raheem Sterling might have had another late on as City strengthened their grip at the summit, where they also have a game in hand over second-placed Leicester.

Meanwhile Leicester City defeated Liverpool 3-1, Crystal Palace lost against Burnley 0-3.

The Brighton vs Aston Villa match is yet to commence.