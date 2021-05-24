Man City back on top

Manchester City made an instant return to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.

It took only five minutes for City to take the lead when Raheem Sterling knocked Rodri’s cross into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, who time to pick his spot and fire into the roof of the net.

Sterling and De Bruyne combined again for the second goal, but this time it was Ilkay Gundogan who provided the finish – a cool volley past Nick Pope after Sterling found him in space inside the area.

By now, City were in complete control and could afford to see Sterling, Jack Grealish and substitute Gabriel Jesus waste excellent chances because Burnley never looked remotely capable of mounting a comeback.

The home side finally managed a shot on target after 75 minutes, when substitute Jay Rodriguez brought a diving save from Ederson, but they can take few positives from a fourth successive defeat other than the fact they avoided significant damage to their goal difference.

In other EPL matches, Liverpool beat Watford 2-0, Brentford thrashed Chelsea 4-1, Leeds drew 1-all with Southampton, Wolves defeated Aston Villa 2-1 and Man United drew with Leicester 1-all.