Malomalo 7s loses major sponsor

Paradise Beverages has pulled out their sponsorship of the Malomalo 7s.

General Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs Joseph Rodan Senior says they were not happy with the organisation of the tournament last weekend.

The company first inked the sponsorship deal for the tournament in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Rodan says tournaments must be properly run in order for their sponsorship to continue.

“They didn’t do a good job to our expectation. From a sponsors point of view it’s very important that organisers do a good job because at the end of the day if it’s not properly run Fiji Bitter, Paradise Beverages will get a negative name out of it.”

Paradise Beverages is currently sponsoring 14 local 7s tournaments and Rodan says their sponsorship depends on how well a tournament is organised.