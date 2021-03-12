Malawai community welcomes new multipurpose court

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar has commended Fijians for keeping up with their fitness by making use of public walkways and exercise utilities during morning and afternoon walks.

Speaking at the opening of the Malawai Volleyball Court in Nadi, Kumar says the provision of the court will encourage the community in Malawai to also engage in physical activities.

The volleyball court which was funded by the Chinese government was valued at $80,000.

Kumar says this will bring much peace of mind to all Fijians in the area with the provision of such a top class facility.

“The facility is intended for sports like volleyball, badminton, and other wellness programs that can be beneficial to the community. This new facility will also be an income generating opportunity for the youths and the community in hosting sports events.”

Kumar thanked the Chinese government for the assistance in help supporting youth and sports development in the country.