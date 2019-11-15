Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Save the Children ready to assist|Traders warned of Price Gouging|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|
Full Coverage

Sports

Maki hopes to inspire more women

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 8:40 am
ELIZABETH MAKI DURING THE 2020 FIJI BODYBUILDING AND FITNESS CHAMPIONSHIP

Miss Fiji winner Elizabeth Maki is urging more women to take up the sport of bodybuilding.

She scooped her third Miss Fiji title in the 2020 National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship on Saturday and was the lone contender in the women’s category.

Sadden by the low turnout of women in the competition, Maki says it’s time for females to break-away from the usual norm.

Article continues after advertisement

She says even with age catching up to her, she hopes to inspire women to break societal stereotypes.

“Bodybuilding is more than just a sport. It’s a lifestyle, it’s about being fit and healthy with your nutrition side of things. I would encourage women to try it, training with weights is not too hard, it won’t make you look like a man and it’s amazing.”

Looking to go big on her bodybuilding career, the 40-year-old hopes to soon compete internationally.

She adds competing against international bodybuilders will be the highlight of her career.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.