Maki hopes to inspire more women

Miss Fiji winner Elizabeth Maki is urging more women to take up the sport of bodybuilding.

She scooped her third Miss Fiji title in the 2020 National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship on Saturday and was the lone contender in the women’s category.

Sadden by the low turnout of women in the competition, Maki says it’s time for females to break-away from the usual norm.

Article continues after advertisement

She says even with age catching up to her, she hopes to inspire women to break societal stereotypes.

“Bodybuilding is more than just a sport. It’s a lifestyle, it’s about being fit and healthy with your nutrition side of things. I would encourage women to try it, training with weights is not too hard, it won’t make you look like a man and it’s amazing.”

Looking to go big on her bodybuilding career, the 40-year-old hopes to soon compete internationally.

She adds competing against international bodybuilders will be the highlight of her career.