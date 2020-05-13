Makeshift court quite interesting for squash players

Playing in makeshift courts at home was something some of the Squash Fiji players did during the lockdown period.

Squash Fiji President Blair Macaskill says a lot of the players they know took part in friendly activities.

Macaskill says it was quite entertaining watching the players trying their best to stay active.

Article continues after advertisement

Squash is one of the non-contact sports, people can now engage in.

But Macaskill says given the uncertain nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federation will need to outlay precautionary measures for the players to follow while returning to the courts.