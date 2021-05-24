Major renovations for Aquatic and Hockey Centers

The Damodar City Aquatic Centre and the National Hockey Centre will undergo major renovations this month.

The Fiji Sports Council revealed this in its social media post this morning.

This means the two facilities will be closed from late this month until further notice.

Sports Council says the renovations are necessary in order to provide the best facility for the public and sports persons.

Swimming and hockey will be affected by this as they will have to seek for other venues to hold its competitions and training.

[Source: Fiji Sports Council]