Major plans are in place for 2020: Naupoto

After the announcement of the new Fiji National Rugby League board, Chairman Viliame Naupoto says major plans are in place for 2020.

As we approach the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, the focus for now for FNRL is to prepare the Kaiviti Silktails well for the Ron Massey Cup in Australia.

Naupoto adds having the Silktails debut next year is a step forward for Rugby League in Fiji.

“So we map our way forward to there, before the World Cup we have the Kaiviti Silktails going into Australia. We are also looking at learning the aspect of participation in rugby league in that area.”

Naupoto says they are working to develop and take rugby league forward in Fiji.

The Kaiviti Silktails continue with preparations for the Ron Massey Cup next year.