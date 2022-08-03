Lutu overcomes fear to set record

Nippy long distance runner Akeneta Lutu out-ran much bigger athletes in the girls 3000m to scoop the gold medal at the Triple N competition yesterday.

The Lomaivuna High School student not only came first but also set a record of 11 minutes 57 seconds, and she did it with gist and determination.

Being the smallest in pack was intimidating at first, but Lutu says she managed to overcome her fear.

“Being the smallest in the pack, I thought the other big girls would outrun me. Even my coach doubted me, but I was determined to prove them wrong, and I did. They were amazed when I came first in the 3000m.”

The 15-year-old says this now sets up as she prepares for the Coca-Cola Games in two weeks.

“Every time I run I have flashback of how far I come and all the challenges I have had to overcome to be here. My parents are always reminding me that it’s not the size of the runner that matters, but the skills of running that help the runner win, which is what I did.”

Lutu is hoping for a better outing come the Fiji Finals, which is set from August 18th to the 20th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.