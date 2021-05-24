Lumelume released from the Storm

Fiji Bati centre Isaac Lumelume has been released from the Melbourne Storm.
In an Instagram post, Lumelume says his time with the club had to be cut short.
He thanked the club for the memories made in the last two and half years.
However, it is believed that the 23-year-old may be following Josh Addo-Carr to join the Canterbury Bulldogs.
