Lukaku scores first goal as Chelsea wins

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal almost a decade after his debut as they defeated Arsenal in the English Premier League this morning.

His hold-up and link-up play caused Arsenal problems and the Belgian duly gave them the lead.

Lukaku was involved in the build-up and then finished the move from close range into an empty net from Reece James’ pass.

James got the second himself as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s pass to make it two wins from two in the league.

Lukaku almost made it 3-0 but his header was tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno.

It is only the third time Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season.

In other matches, Southampton and Machester United finished with a 1-all draw.

Tottenham defeated Wolves 1-0 and Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0.