Losing debut for Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua kicked off its historical Super Rugby Pacific campaign at the CommBank Stadium in Paramatta with a 40-10 loss against the New South Wales Waratahs.

It’s a game that will be remembered for a long time for many reasons.

It was the Waratahs who had the early lead via a penalty in the 7th minute and a converted try in the 12th for a 10-0 lead.

Drua flyhalf Bayden Kerr will go down in history after slotting the side’s first Super Rugby points.

However, two successive penalties to Ben Donaldson increased the hosts lead to 16-3.

Young flanker Kitione Salawa was all the park in the match with halfback Simione Kuruvoli.

Waratahs hooker David Porecki managed to sneak for another as New South Wales led 21-3 with six minutes to play in the first half.

The hosts returned more determined in the second spell and scored inside the first minute for a 26-3 lead.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua was sent off in the second half for dangerous play.

Playing with 14 men, the Drua couldn’t hang on as the Warriors crashed over for a try to prop Angus Bell before Jake Gordon added another for a 40-3 lead with 22 minutes left.

The thousands of Fijian fans who outnumbered the Waratahs supporters had something to celebrate in the 64th minute when a converted try was awarded to Drua captain Nemani Nagusa.

Nagusa,Salawa,Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vinaya Habosi, Kerr, Apisalome Vota and Kalaveti Ravouvou played the full 80 minutes.

Coach Mick Byrne says the first round has given the players a little experience of what they’re getting into.

“The boys found out what Super Rugby is all about and they went out there and expressed themselves and I’m really proud of the way they fought out the game and hung in there and they threw everything at it so I’m really proud of their first step into Super Rugby with 22 debutants so we learn a lot”

The Drua takes on the Brumbies next week.