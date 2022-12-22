Look out for young Prasad

Young chess player, Yash Prasad is one to look out for in the near future.

The nine-year-old finished second in the primary school division of the National Chess Championship that ended yesterday in Suva.

Coming from a chess background, the youngster says he grew up seeing and learning the game, which is now slowly coming to fruition.

“I was 5 years old. I learnt it from my sister, I think I only have done it like 3 or 2 times. In the Lautoka one I came third and the other Lautoka one, I came second”

His older sister, who is also the women’s champion Tanvi Prasad says there’s no other better feeling than watching her little brother advance in the sport.

“I’m really proud of him, it’s actually his first standard tournament and he did really well. So yeah we played on board with my brothers and we also practiced online like certain sites like chess.com”

The Prasad siblings are preparing for the Blitz Championship next month.