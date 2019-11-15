Long term planning essential for sporting bodies: Bower

Team Fiji Chef de Mission to the 2020 Olympic Games Patrick Bower says long term planning needs to continually be placed within sporting federations.

He made the comments in terms of sporting organizations recognizing talent and ensuring they have enough resources to enhance their abilities for the benefit of the country.

Bower says there is ample time to prepare before a team enters any competition and he believes they should prepare accordingly.

“This is the long term planning that we have always tried to encourage with national federations to consider and granted they have been working in that regard and to try and do their very best to make sure that they have long term planning and there is a lot of work involved with some of the federations.”

About six sports in Fiji have the chance to book a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

These include Athletics, Swimming, Archery, Boxing, Judo, Karate and Table Tennis.

Two teams have already qualified for the Olympics and those are the men’s and the women’s rugby sevens teams.