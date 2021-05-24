Lomani and Botitu options for first five

Interim Vodafone Flying Fijians Coach Gareth Baber has a plan in place in case Ben Volavola will not be available during the Northern Tour.

Baber has a few potential players lined-up, that he thinks can excel at scrum-half and fly half.

With the return of halfback Frank Lomani this week, Baber says the Savusavu lad has capability of filling in any position and can step in at 10.

Article continues after advertisement

“With Frank Lomani coming back into the squad, now we have two 9’s. There is also a potential that he could move to 10 if he needed too. He has the ability to play in multiple position in the backline and 10 is one of those position as well. He’s a good skilled player with good kicking game.”

Baber says Vilimoni Botitu and Setareki Tuicuvu are the other options.

“We went into last weekend with potentially Vilimoni Botitu covering at 10, so we trained with him in the week there dropping in session and equally we had one 9 so Tuicuvu is covering 9 they were very good and it wasn’t an issue for them.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Wales at 3:15am on Monday.