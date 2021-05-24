Home

Sports

Lomachenko & Stakhovsky sign up to fight Russia

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 2, 2022 4:54 am
From Left: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Sergiy Stakhovsky. [Source: Supplied]

Ukrainian sports stars have taken up arms to defend their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Two-time world champion boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, has joined Ukraine’s reserve forces and has been photographed with a rifle.

Lomachenko was seen wearing a military uniform with a rifle across his shoulder in a post on his Facebook page.

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is also thought to have signed up.

The reigning heavyweight champion who beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua in September, has left his London base to go back to Ukraine.

Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky says he hopes he won’t have to use the gun he has been given after signing up to help his nation’s defence against the Russian invasion.

The 36-year-old retired from tennis after the Australian Open in January and has returned to Kyiv to help his nation’s defence.

