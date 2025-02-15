Loganimasi sacrifices US move for rugby

[Source: Fijian Drua ]

Ponipate Loganimasi’s rapid rise in rugby has taken many by surprise including his family.

What many don’t know is that Loganimasi sacrificed moving with his mom, dad and four older siblings to the US because of rugby.

He made the decision even before becoming a national rep and and this afternoon he makes his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Fijian Drua against the ACT Brumbies

Loganimasi didn’t even play provincial rugby but have Tests under his belt before getting into Super Rugby.

His biggest fan and first cousin Janine Rakuita says Loganimasi made the right decision to pursue his rugby dream in Fiji.

“The older siblings they studied and they moved overseas, Loganimasi he decided to take that path (rugby) and I’m glad he stood his ground and I’m so happy that my uncle, his father, supported him in that decision and look at where he is right now, he made the right decision.”

Loganimasi says he grateful to be given this opportunity and will continue to learn as he progresses in his career.

“I’m still learning, this is the first Super Rugby game against the Brumbies and I’m really thankful for this opportunity, and I thank God.”

Loganimasi’s journey is of resilience and hard work which at the end of the day always have its rewards.

This afternoon at 3:35, Loganimasi will be on the wing for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their first 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against Brumbies.