Football

Logaivau seals final ‘Bula Boys’ spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 5:15 am

Labasa midfielder Ilisoni Logaivau is the final inclusion into the Digicel Bula boy’s squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar next month.

The 31-year-old is part of the 23-member squad that was due to be finalized after the Digicel Premier League clash in the weekend.

Isikeli Sevanaia is among the four goalkeepers that has been selected along with Beniamino Mateinaqara, Akuila Mateisuva, and Mohammed Alam.

Article continues after advertisement

Defenders include Afraz Ali, Kishan Sami, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Takiata, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Antonio Tuivuna, Lekima Gonerau, and Edward Aaron.

Brother’s Ashnil Raju and Anish Khem have been named in the midfield position with Tevita Waranivalu, Patrick Joseph, Rahul Naresh, Nabil Begg, Setrareki Hughes, Sairusi Nalaubu, Dave Radrigai, and Krishna.

Fiji will face New Caledonia in its first pool match on March 18th.

Meanwhile, the Whites now lead the Digicel Premier League points table after two rounds of games.

Suva bagged 6 points after recording two consecutive wins, one against Lautoka last week and Ba yesterday.

Tailevu Naitasiri has moved down to four points after a nil-all draw against Nasinu at ANZ Stadium today.

Nasinu and Rewa also sits with four points but in third place and fourth place respectively due to the goal difference.

Lautoka, Nadi and Navua after recording one loss and one win settles for three points.

Labasa lost a game and drew with Rewa on Saturday and therefore accumulated one point,

Ba and Nadroga have no wins recorded and therefore has no points.

The third round of the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend with venues yet to be confirmed.

 

