Local tournaments provide a good buildup – Tuwai

Men’s 7s player of the decade Jerry Tuwai says local 7s tournaments are a good buildup for current players and others aiming to make the Olympic Games squad.

Tuwai who will be part of the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament says players will also be wanting to impress coach Gareth Baber.

“I think it’s really good and good for the 7s boys preparing for the Olympics and its good to for these boys to play against the Fiji 7s players because they don’t have that kind of training that we have in the camp.”

The former captain says these tournaments are good as current players in the team will be tested by the local boys.

Tuwai is expected to be part of Fiji 1 who are Pool A alongside Uprising, Cross of Victory and Veiyasana Providers.

Pool B sees Tabadamu, Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

In pool C is Police, Yamacia, Dominion Brothers and Waidrauso Brothers.

Pool D will see Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.

The Uprising 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.