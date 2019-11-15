Local punters lock-in bets for Melbourne Cup

With the Melbourne Cup, the race that stops the nation just hours away, local punters are locking in their bets.

Several have placed their bets on Caulfield Cup winner Very Elegant and Surprise Baby.

24 horses are confirmed for the race with nine from last year’s race to compete again this season including 2019 winners Vow and Declare.

Grants Betting Manager Rahul Sundar says it’s pleasing to see people keeping traditions alive despite the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.

“We started taking Melbourne Cup betting this morning but previously for other races we’ve had I could say there’s a significant increase and there’s not much affected.”

The Melbourne Cup will be held today at 4pm.

You can watch the action LIVE on FBC TV starting from 3:30pm.