Local football players hold on to the ball for thirty seconds

Fiji Football Coach Fleming Serristlev has made an interesting observation in his first three months in the country.

After analyzing local competitions and also witnessing both Lautoka and Ba’s outings in the OFC Champions League, Serristlev concluded that Fiji play a slow style of soccer.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the national coach has raised the issue with them.

Yusuf says according to Serristlev Fijian players love to hold on to the ball longer which doesn’t suit modern day football.

‘One thing he has analyzed is our players are having too much time with the ball during play our players seem to hold the ball for like 30 to 45 seconds’.

Yusuf adds Serristlev has mapped out a plan on how he aims to change things around for a more exciting brand of Fijian football.

“Unlike Europe where individual player holds the ball for 5-7 seconds, Asia is about 12 seconds so this is some of the analysis we were told and the board has given full backing’.”

The new national coach’s first international assignment is the OFC Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand in June.